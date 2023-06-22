Israeli Forces Blow up Family House of Palestinian Prisoner Kamal Jouri in Nablus (VIDEO)

The Israeli occupation forces blew up the family house of the prisoner Kamal Jouri in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The 130-square-meters house is located on the second floor of a residential building and houses five people.

Jouri was arrested on February 13. He was accused of taking part in the killing of an Israeli soldier in the West Bank last October.

A sizeable Israeli army force stormed the Nablus neighborhood where the house is located and evacuated two buildings near the Jouri home before blowing it up hours later.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during the raid.

The director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said the ambulance crews dealt with 165 cases of suffocation as a result of the toxic gas fired by the soldiers.

One of the injuries has been transferred to the hospital, and a young man has been injured by a gas bomb in the foot. An ambulance has also been directly hit and damaged by a gas bomb.

(PC, WAFA)