Young Palestinian Scientists Shine in Gaza Exhibition (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The projects were presented in an exhibition featuring a range of categories, from artificial intelligence to programming, to public health.

About 250 Palestinian children took part in a unique initiative entitled the ‘’Elites Expo 2023: Students from the Future.’ The aim of the projects is to support and enhance the technical and scientific skills of young people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

80 different projects developed by children of different ages were featured at the exhibit, which also attracted hundreds of people from across the Strip.

Other projects focused on other topics such as helping people with special needs, video game development, and the environment, among others.

To participate in the projects, the students were encouraged to do thorough research and develop various models under the supervision of tutors.

The expo was organized by Gaza’s ‘Elite Modern School’.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)