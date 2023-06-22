US Warns Israel that Escalation in West Bank Will Compromise Normalization Efforts

Jewish settlers set Palestinian property on fire in the village of Turmus'ayya in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa TW page)

The United States has warned Israel that escalations in the occupied West Bank will compromise American efforts to reach more normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, Israeli media reported on Wednesday

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the US administration also warned Israel that the continued settlement construction in the occupied West Bank will jeopardize the normalization efforts.

This came following an Israeli raid in Jenin on Monday and Israel’s approval of thousands of new settler units in the illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to Haaretz, the American said that Morocco backed down from hosting the ‘Negev Forum security summit’ over the Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank.

The US Office of Palestinian Affairs said in a tweet on Wednesday that it was appalled by Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, particularly in the town of Turmus’ayya, calling on Israel to protect Palestinian civilians.

“We are appalled at ongoing settler attacks in Turmusayya and other villages resulting in a civilian death, injuries, and property damage,” the US Office said, adding:

“We call for Israeli authorities to immediately stop the violence, protect US and Palestinian civilians, and prosecute those responsible.”

