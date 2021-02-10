Palestinian Mayor of Hebron Receives Death Threats from Jewish Settlers

The Palestinian mayor of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Taysir Abu Sneineh, received death threats from Jewish settlers today.

Abu Sneineh received death threats from the mayor of the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba Eliyahu Liebman and a member of the Israeli parliament, Moshe Abutbul.

Israeli settler official incites to kill the mayor of Hebron https://t.co/SfU8t02TVG — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 10, 2021

Abu Sneineh described the settler threats to kill him as part of a campaign of incitement aimed at consolidating Israeli racism and the quest to colonize Hebron and its old city. This is not the first time for him to receive such death threats from Jewish settlers.

Abu Sneineh explained that the incitement against him started because of his firm rejection of Israeli authorities’ decision to build an elevator inside the Ibrahimi Mosque. The elevator is meant to facilitate Jewish settlers’ access to the ancient mosque, in violation of international law.

Palestinians warn against erecting elevator inside Ibrahimi Mosquehttps://t.co/lo8SOcGyuV pic.twitter.com/9Q2gV8e5Tn — ammannewspaper عمان الأردنية (@ammannewspaper) November 22, 2018

Palestinian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry denounced “in the strongest possible terms” the settler threats to kill Abu Sneineh and considered them as part of the Israeli project targeting Hebron city in general, and the Ibrahimi Mosque in particular.

