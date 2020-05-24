Israeli Forces Brutally Attack Worshippers Performing Eid Prayers near Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

May 24, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian worshippers performing Eid prayers near Al-Aqsa mosque before being brutally attacked by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli police today assaulted a number of Palestinian Muslim worshippers performing nightly prayer at Bab al-Asbat, outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Dozens of police attacked Palestinians performing the prayer of Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting Ramadan month, at Bab al-Asbat, also known as the Lions’ Gate, which leads to the mosque compound, inflicting bruises across their bodies.

Palestinian Jerusalem residents flocked to the vicinity of the mosque compound to perform the Eid prayer as close as possible to the mosque compound, which was shuttered over coronavirus fears during Ramadan.

Jewish settlers, escorted by the Israeli army, raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*