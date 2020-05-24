Palestinian Prisoner Continues Open Hunger Strike against Administrative Detention

A Palestinian prisoner is engaged in an open-ended hunger strike against the administrative detention policy.

Sami Janazreh, currently held in solitary confinement at the Israeli Ayla Prison, Sunday entered his 14th day of hunger strike against being placed under administrative detention without charge and abusive treatment.

Janazreh, 47, is the secretary-general of Fatah in the al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron, and a father of three children, aged 8, 11 and 17.

Last Wednesday, IPS transferred Janazreh from the Naqab Prison to the Ayla Prison as a means to force him to end his hunger strike.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)