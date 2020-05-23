Gaza Celebrates in Photos: Eid Joy Despite the Siege and the Coronavirus

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Gaza, despite the siege, the massive destruction to its infrastructure that is left by the war, and the virtual lockdown as a result of COVID-19, is preparing for the joyful days ahead: Eid al-Fitr holiday, a celebration that immediately follows the month of Ramadan.

We selected twenty photos for you below from various parts of the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians are eager to claim even a semblance of Eid celebrations – a last Ramadan prayer, a box of chocolate, and a stroll in Gaza’s once-busy markets.

Enjoy, and Eid Mubarak from all of us at The Palestine Chronicle.

(The Palestine Chronicle)