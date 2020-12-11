Israeli Forces Brutally Suppress Weekly Protest in Kafr Qaddum

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated from teargas today as Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements, which takes place every Friday in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank.

Morad Shtewi, an official in charge of the popular resistance file in the village, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers raided the village, mounted the rooftops of several homes, and fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Occupation forces attack weekly Kafr Qaddum protest..#QALQILIAhttps://t.co/2q00xOivSE — وكالة الحياة برس (@alhayatp) December 11, 2020

Those who suffocated from teargas were treated at the scene by local medics.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, as well as to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)