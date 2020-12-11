Arab League Urges Release of Palestinian Prisoners during Pandemic

The League of Arab States again called for the need to exert pressure on Israel to release Palestinian prisoners, especially the elderly, the sick, and people with weak immunity, in line with the rules of international humanitarian law stipulated in the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of prisoners’ rights in times of epidemics.

This came in a statement issued yesterday on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

To mark the end of Israel Apartheid Week, I recommend Ramzy Baroud's remarkable new book, 'These Chains Will be Broken'. His painful, inspiring stories of resistance by Palestinians offer a perspective to our current state of fear and its scaremongering. https://t.co/hcABIL55xs — John Pilger (@johnpilger) March 21, 2020

Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, assistant secretary-general and head of the Social Affairs Department at the Arab League, said the Arab Charter on Human Rights recognized, in Article 39, the right of every society member “to enjoy the highest attainable level of physical and mental health and to indiscriminately have access to free basic health care services”.

Abu Ghazaleh emphasized that these are the principles of genuine rights established by the sustainable development goals and practical strategies, initiatives and action plans adopted under the umbrella of the League of Arab States.

The assistant secretary-general explained that the concept of health recovery is at the heart of the universal right to life, the most supreme rights, praising the measures taken by Arab countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus since the pandemic began in March his year.

Rights groups have repeatedly called on Israel to release Palestinian prisoners as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold on both the occupation state and the occupied Palestinian territories. Gilboa prison was closed as a result of the spread of the deadly infection among Palestinian inmates.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)