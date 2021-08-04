Israeli Forces Conduct Large-scale Demolitions in Jordan Valley

Palestinian women stand in front of their demolished house, in Jordan Valley. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces today conducted large-scale demolitions of Palestinian property in Khirbet Ibzeiq village, near Tubas, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mu‘taz Besharat, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in Tubas governorate, said that Israeli forces escorted bulldozers into the village, where the heavy machinery has been tearing down residential structures and livestock sheds and sabotaging water tanks and solar panels since 6:00 AM this morning.

The soldiers also seized several agricultural tractors and private vehicles.

Under international law, driving residents of an occupied territory from their homes is considered a forcible transfer of protected persons, which constitutes a war crime. But residents of Palestinian communities in the Jordan Valley are no strangers to such disruptive Israeli policies.

The valley, which is a fertile strip of land running west along the Jordan River, is home to about 65,000 Palestinians and makes up approximately 30% of the West Bank.

Since 1967, when the Israeli army occupied the West Bank, Israel has transferred at least 11,000 of its Jewish citizens to the Jordan Valley. Some of the settlements in which they live were built almost entirely on private Palestinian land.

