Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian House, Electricity Grid in West Bank

The Israeli demolition of Palestinian property continued today with the demolition of a house and an electricity grid in the Southern West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli army bulldozers raided Beit Awwa town, near the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where they demolished a 180-square-meter house sheltering a Palestinian family, including five children with special needs. Israeli bulldozers also destroyed an electricity grid that was supplying 10 homes in the same area with power.

Israel claimed that the grid and the house, demolished for the second time, were in Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under full Israeli military rule and makes up over 60 percent of the area of the West Bank.

Israel does not allow Palestinian construction or development in Area C, which it often reserves for building its illegal settlements.

