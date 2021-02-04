Palestinian Prisoner Re-detained Immediately Following Release

The Israeli authorities today re-detained a Palestinian man immediately following his release after serving a 7-year prison term for resisting the Israeli occupation, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Mohammad Kamal Obeid, 25, from the neighborhood of Isawiyya, in the occupied East Jerusalem, was leaving Naqab prison after completing his prison term when he was re-detained and taken to the Russian Compound police station in West Jerusalem.

From the book: "These chains will be broken, Palestinian stories of struggle and defiance in Israel prison", Ramzy Baroud. Part of "Hanan is 'Tenderness'" by Wafa Ibrahim Samir al-Bis. pic.twitter.com/gHtLye6yzM — Zevse Pandom (@fristruti) March 29, 2020

Obeid’s family, which was waiting for him outside the Naqab prison, was not able to see him.

Israel often re-detains prisoners from East Jerusalem in order to delay or prevent their families and neighborhood from celebrating their release from prison and to welcome them as heroes.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)