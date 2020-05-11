Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Prisoner’s Home (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces this morning demolished the family home of Palestinian prisoner Qassem Shibli, in the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Shibli is accused of carrying out an attack that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb near the illegal Jewish settlement of Dolev.

When Israeli forces arrived, dozens of Palestinians protested by burning tires and throwing stones at the soldiers, who in turn responded with “crowd dispersal methods”, according to Haaretz.

The Red Crescent stated that four Palestinians were injured during the clashes, including one who was hit by a gas grenade.

#IDF bulldozers destroyed the top floors of the home of Qassem Shibli, suspected in taking part in the bombing attack of 17yr old Rina Shnerb at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Dolev last year. pic.twitter.com/dD2zE08P8A — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 11, 2020

Demolishing homes as a form of collective punishment is one of the most extreme measures that Israel employs as a mean of deterrence.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment”, which is prohibited and violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)