Jewish Settlers Steal Seedlings from Palestinian Plant Nursery in West Bank

May 11, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Surveillance cameras documented Jewish settlers breaking into the plant nursery. (Photo: File)

Jewish settlers today stole seedlings and agricultural tools from a Palestinian plant nursery located on the Nablus-Tulkarm road in the north of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official monitoring Israeli settlement activities, told WAFA that surveillance cameras documented settlers breaking into the nursery and steeling plants, pipes, and other tools before running away.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*