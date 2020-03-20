Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Property near Jerusalem

March 20, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
A house demolition in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Thursday demolished two Palestinian homes and a livestock shelter on the outskirts of as-Sawahira ash-Sharqiya, near Jerusalem.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers stormed the area razing an old house and an animal shelter belonging to Saleem Zahayka.

The Israeli army also demolished a home belonging to Hasan Hadaleen in the same area and bulldozed a piece of land where a building had already been razed last November.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy, which has been widely condemned by human rights groups, violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, PIC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.