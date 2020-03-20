Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Property near Jerusalem

Israeli forces on Thursday demolished two Palestinian homes and a livestock shelter on the outskirts of as-Sawahira ash-Sharqiya, near Jerusalem.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers stormed the area razing an old house and an animal shelter belonging to Saleem Zahayka.

The Israeli army also demolished a home belonging to Hasan Hadaleen in the same area and bulldozed a piece of land where a building had already been razed last November.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy, which has been widely condemned by human rights groups, violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, PIC, Social Media)