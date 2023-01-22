Israeli Forces Demolish Residential Structures near Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces demolished two Palestinian-owned residential structures on Sunday, in the village of Artas, near Bethlehem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Lutfi Asaad, the mayor of the village, told WAFA that an Israeli army force, accompanied by heavy machinery, broke into an area on the outskirts of the village and demolished two residential shacks.

The structures belonged to Ismail Salah, a local resident, who used them as a shelter for his family after the Israeli occupation authorities demolished his home several months ago.

The new far-right Israeli government has pledged to prevent Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli control, and to demolish what is being built there.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)