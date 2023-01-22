Netanyahu Dismisses Minister with Criminal Record as Ordered by Israel’s Supreme Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will dismiss coalition ally Aryeh Deri from the cabinet on Sunday following a Supreme Court order for his removal over his criminal record, The New Arab reported.

Barak Seri, a confidant of the ministry, told Israeli Army Radio that Deri – who was appointed interior and health minister on December 29 – will keep his ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas in Israel’s coalition government.

Israel’s Supreme Court ruling last week against Deri’s appointment, given his 2022 plea-bargain conviction for tax fraud, stoked a stormy debate in Israel – accompanied by nationwide protests – over government-proposed judicial curbs.

The less-than-month-old alliance creaked elsewhere as a far-right partner planned to boycott the weekly cabinet session in a dispute over Jewish settlement policies in the occupied West Bank.

Seri said that Deri would make a final showing as interior and health minister at the cabinet session, at the conclusion of which he would be formally dismissed by Netanyahu.

“He will remain in a position of influence and continue to have undisputed control over Shas,” said Seri, telling Army Radio he had discussed the matter with Deri on Saturday night.

Netanyahu and Deri have not publicly detailed their plans following Wednesday’s ruling, which members of the premier’s conservative Likud party had lamented and promised to redress. Netanyahu’s spokespeople did not comment on the matter on Sunday.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)