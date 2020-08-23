Israeli Forces Demolish Structures near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Over 1,900 Palestinian homes have been completely demolished in Jerusalem by Israeli forces since 1967. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces today demolished several structures including shacks in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli municipality crews accompanied by police and bulldozers broke into the neighborhood and proceeded to demolish the structures and shacks, owned by local Palestinian citizen Mohammad Abd Muheisen, under the pretext that he had built them without an Israeli permit.

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem have no option but to build without a permit because the Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to the city’s original Palestinian citizens as a way to reduce their number by forcing them to leave it and find accommodation and work elsewhere.

Although Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem live in an area classified as an internationally recognized Palestinian Territory occupied by Israel since 1967, they are denied their citizenship rights and are instead classified only as “residents” whose permits can be revoked if they move away from the city for more than a few years.

