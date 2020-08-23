Israeli Forces Demolish Structures near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces today demolished several structures including shacks in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli municipality crews accompanied by police and bulldozers broke into the neighborhood and proceeded to demolish the structures and shacks, owned by local Palestinian citizen Mohammad Abd Muheisen, under the pretext that he had built them without an Israeli permit.

A Palestinian citizen of occupied Jerusalem is seen sleeping next to his home which is facing a threat of demolition by the occupation authorities, last night. pic.twitter.com/5R3gVGwbRq — Palestine Online (@PalOnlineTeam) August 23, 2020

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem have no option but to build without a permit because the Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to the city’s original Palestinian citizens as a way to reduce their number by forcing them to leave it and find accommodation and work elsewhere.

#Watch | The occupation municipality demolishes facilities and barracks for the Palestinian Muhammad Abed Muheisin in the eastern lands of the town of Al-Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/JeJ0cFAVKI — Palestinian Eve 🇵🇸 (@Palestinian_Eve) August 23, 2020

Although Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem live in an area classified as an internationally recognized Palestinian Territory occupied by Israel since 1967, they are denied their citizenship rights and are instead classified only as “residents” whose permits can be revoked if they move away from the city for more than a few years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)