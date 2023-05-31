Geneva Municipality Cancels Exhibition Featuring Palestinian Prisoners

The city of Geneva has decided to ban a Palestinian exhibition that highlights the suffering of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli prisons, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli news website Ynet News, this came following pressure from the Israeli Embassy in Switzerland and several pro-Israel organizations.

Secours Rouge Geneva, in collaboration with Samidoun Geneva, prepared for the exhibition, which should have lasted from May 25-27.

Below is an excerpt from Dima’s story published in @RamzyBaroud’s latest volume, THESE CHAINS WILL BE BROKEN: #Palestinian Stories of #Struggle and Defiance in #Israeli #Prisons (Clarity Press). pic.twitter.com/eHDiH16Qsq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 17, 2021

“Less than 48 hours before the opening of the exhibition, we were contacted by the person responsible for the exhibition venue – the Almacén, who told us that the City of Geneva, owner of the building, had prohibited the holding of our exhibition,” Samidoun said.

“The City of Geneva claimed a lack of information concerning our project, information which was, in reality, all public,” it added.

Samidoun stressed: “This is nothing surprising coming from the bourgeois parliamentary left, which always reveals the extent of its contradictions and even its hypocrisy.”

(MEMO, PC)