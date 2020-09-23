Israeli Forces Demolish Wedding Hall in West Bank

Israeli bulldozers Wednesday morning demolished a wedding hall located at the entrance of Jubara village, south of Tulkarm city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ihsan Awad, head of the Jubara Village Council, told WAFA that to their shock, a large unit of Israeli forces, escorting three bulldozers, raided the area, and cordoned off the hall, before the heavy machinery tore it down, reducing it to rubble.

Israeli bulldozers Wednesday morning demolished a wedding hall located at the entrance of Jubara village, south of Tulkarm city, according to local sources.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/enem266Wmo — Palestinian Eve 🇵🇸 (@Palestinian_Eve) September 23, 2020

Awad added that the 900-meter-square building consisted of a small residential apartment, inhabited by a family, who were forced out before the demolition happened. He noted that the demolished building belongs to a Palestinian citizen of Israel, who previously received demolition notices under the pretext of unlicensed building, to make room for the construction of a new colonial settlement industrial zone.

Almost a month ago, Israeli forces clamped down on peaceful protestors marching against Israel’s move to level a large swath of their land for the construction of a settler-only bypass road between Jubara and Shufa villages, causing several protestors to suffocate from teargas inhalation.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the occupied territories.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, “the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying state to destroy the property of residents of occupied territory, who benefit from the status of protected persons.”

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)