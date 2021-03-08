Palestinian Youth Seriously Injured by Israeli Army Gunfire

The Israeli occupation army wage a massive arrest campaign in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian youth, who was not identified, was shot and seriously injured by the Israeli army during a raid of the city of Tubas in the north of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Medical sources confirmed that the youth was shot in the thigh and brought to the hospital after suffering serious bleeding. He was reported in moderate to serious condition.

Israeli soldiers raided Tubas during the early morning hours in a search-and-arrest campaign. As city youths tried to resist, the soldiers opened live fire, firing teargas and rubber bullets.

According to the reports, Israeli soldiers attempted to stop the Palestinian ambulance from transporting the injured youth to arrest him. The ambulance crew, however, was able to keep him and took him to hospital in Tubas.

Israeli soldiers left the city after detaining at least one resident.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

