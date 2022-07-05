Israeli Forces Destroy Water Spring Pipelines Near Nablus

Israeli forces on Tuesday destroyed water spring pipelines in the village of Duma, south of Nablus city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, the head of the Duma village council, said that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the spring, south of the village, where the heavy machinery tore down the water pipelines the village council has set up at the spring in addition to a fence built around it.

Labour must not support Israel whilst they continue a Zionist apartheid regime in Palestine and continue to steal Palestinian land and water. This is not what Labour, a party set up to represent the interests of the trades union movement, was and is all about. Starmer is wrong https://t.co/v8zyv1douQ — Graham Warwick (@GrahamWarwick9) June 29, 2022

Dawabsheh added that the spring is the main source of water herders use for their cattle in the village, which has been suffering from serious water shortages in light of Israeli control over all water resources in the occupied territories.

He pointed out that the Israeli army had notified the village council of its intention to stop restoration works at the site, prompting it to raise the issue at Israeli courts, but to no avail.

Rights groups have long reported that Israel’s control of water resources in the occupied West Bank has led to routine water shortages in Palestinian communities.

It has often been pointed out that Israel’s restrictions in the Palestinian territory force Palestinians to buy water directly from Israel while preventing Palestinians from constructing their own wells or other projects to enhance water access.

97% of drinking water in the besieged Gaza Strip is unfit for human consumption. Since 1967, Israel has uprooted 800,000 olive trees. Palestine is a #ClimateJustice issue – Israeli apartheid is not “green.” Climate crisis fact sheet ➡️ https://t.co/MthItJAL1j — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) June 26, 2022

Most of the Palestinian territory’s land reserves are located in Area C – the more than 60 percent of the West Bank under full Israeli military control – where any Palestinian development is mostly prohibited by Israel. In addition, other restrictions, such as barring Palestinians from drilling wells deeper than 140 meters, prevents Palestinians from adequately accessing natural water sources.

As a result of these restrictions, many Palestinian villages in Area C and B – where Israel retains control over security matters – are forced to buy water from Israel’s national Mekorot water company.

