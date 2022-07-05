Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Worker near West Bank Wall

July 5, 2022 Blog, News
Ahmad Harb Ayyad, 32, was reportedly killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 32-year-old man from the Gaza Strip was reportedly beaten to death by Israeli soldiers on Monday night, near the Israeli apartheid wall, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the family of Ahmad Harb Ayyad, from the Zaitoun neighborhood, accused the Israeli soldiers of beating its son to death as he tried to cross the wall through a hole to reach his workplace inside Israel.

The family said the Israeli army handed it last night the body of its son at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing in the north of the Gaza Strip and was later buried at a cemetery in his neighborhood.

Reports said the soldiers also opened fire and injured another Palestinian man in the same area near the wall.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in a statement on Tuesday the killing of Ayyad and held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for what it described as a crime.

It called on the United Nations and the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories who are being killed every day by government-sanctioned army acts.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

