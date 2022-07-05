Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Worker near West Bank Wall

A 32-year-old man from the Gaza Strip was reportedly beaten to death by Israeli soldiers on Monday night, near the Israeli apartheid wall, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the family of Ahmad Harb Ayyad, from the Zaitoun neighborhood, accused the Israeli soldiers of beating its son to death as he tried to cross the wall through a hole to reach his workplace inside Israel.

Ahmad Harb Ayyad's family claims he was beaten to death by Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross into Israel to reach his workplace https://t.co/GFRcIDOzGu — Aoude (@AoudeA) July 5, 2022

The family said the Israeli army handed it last night the body of its son at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing in the north of the Gaza Strip and was later buried at a cemetery in his neighborhood.

Reports said the soldiers also opened fire and injured another Palestinian man in the same area near the wall.

Israeli occupation kills another youth. The 32 years old Palestinian, Ahmad Harb Ayyad, from Gaza succumbed to his injuries after the Israeli occupation forces beat him up severely while he was on his way to work #Ukraine #UkraineWar #RANBOOFELLOFF #TALKSWITHASH #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/PeuvGmzRqR — Palestine International Broadcast (@PBI_PS) July 5, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in a statement on Tuesday the killing of Ayyad and held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for what it described as a crime.

It called on the United Nations and the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories who are being killed every day by government-sanctioned army acts.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)