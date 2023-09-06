These Are the Palestinian Children Killed by the Israeli Army in 2023 – UPDATED

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

2023 has been the most violent in the occupied West Bank since 2005, according to UN estimates. Gaza, however, has experienced a whole different level of violence during those years. Here are some numbers ..

Palestine Chronicle staff calculated the number of children who were killed at the hands of the Israeli military between January 1 and September 6, 2023.

The list includes children from the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The information was cross-referenced based on data available through the following sources: the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, The Palestinian Ministry of Health, Defense for Children – Palestine, and The Palestine Chronicle.

A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) published on Monday has revealed a spike in Israeli killing of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

“The Israeli military and border police forces are killing Palestinian children with virtually no recourse for accountability,” the report read, adding that, although 2022 was “the deadliest year for Palestinian children in the West Bank in 15 years,” 2023 is “on track to meet or exceed 2022 levels”.

This is the list of the children killed by Israel in the above-mentioned period. It includes five-year-old Daoud Tamimi, who died from a heart attack during the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

1 – Othman Abu Karj, 17 2 – Ahmad Saqer, 14 3- Sadil Ghassan Turkman, 15 4 – Ashraf Al-Sa’adi, 15 5 – Ishaq al-Ajlouni, 16 6 – Majdi Ararawi, 17 7 – Noureddin Marshoud, 15 8 – Mohammed al-Bayed, 16 9 – Mustafa Qassem, 16 10 – Abdulrahman Hardan, 16 11- Mohammad al-Zaarir, 15 12 – Mahmoud Abu Sa’an, 17 13 – Bara al-Qerm, 16 14 – Ramzi Hamed, 17 15 – Qusai Suleiman, 16 16 – Mohammed Tamimi, 2 17 – Yazan Ealayyan, 16 18 – Layan Maddoukh, 10 19 – Iman Adas, 17 20 – Hajar al-Bahtini, 5 21 – Ali Ezz El-Din, 9 22 – Mayar Ezz El-Din, 11 23 – Mohammed Bilhan, 17 24 – Fuad Abed, 17 25 – Adam Ayyad, 15 26 – Amer Zeitoun, 16 27 – Amer al-Khamour, 14 28 – Wasim Abu Jaes, 16 29 – Jebril Kamal, 17 30 – Abdullah Mousa, 17 31 -Wadea Abu Ramouz, 17 32 -Nayefl al-Odat, 10 33 – Hamza Ashqar, 16 34 -Qusai Waked, 15 35 -Mahmoud Ayed, 17 36 -Mustafa Sabbah, 15 37 -Montaser Shawwa, 16 38 -Mohammad Shaban, 16 39 -Mohammad Salim, 17 40 – Waleed Nassar, 15 41 -Amir Odeh, 14 42 -Omar Awadin, 14 43 -Khaled Al-Zaanin, 14 44 – Mohammad Zubeidat, 16 45 – Hamza al-Ashqar, 16 46 – Mohammad Ali, 16 47 – Tamim Daoud, 5

(The Palestine Chronicle)