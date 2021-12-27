Israeli Forces Detain 12 Palestinians, Including Mother of Two Prisoners

The Israeli occupation forces detained early Monday a mother of two imprisoned Palestinians, along with 12 others from around the occupied territories, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers detained Umm Montaser, the mother of Omar and Ghaith Jaradat, who are held in prison for allegedly attacking and killing an illegal Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago. The woman was arrested during a raid at her home in al-Silat al-Harithya, near Jenin.

🇵🇸#Palestine | The Israeli occupation forces detained the mother of prisoners Omar and Ghaith Jaradat after raiding her home in Silat al-Harithiya village, northwest of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/rpQVReIxXJ — HudaFadil 🇵🇸#Gaza (@HudaFadil9) December 27, 2021

Israeli soldiers also detained three Palestinians, including two siblings from Deir Abu Mishal village, and the third from Beit Liqya village, both near Ramallah.

In the Bethlehem district, soldiers detained one person from the town of al-Khader.

1/2 Watch | The family of #Palestinian freedom fighters Omar and Ghaith Jaradat evacuate the furniture of their house in the occupied West Bank town of Silat al-Harithiya after the Israeli military informed them of its intention to demolish the house in an act of retaliation. pic.twitter.com/gEZGMRPJWN — HudaFadil 🇵🇸#Gaza (@HudaFadil9) December 20, 2021

Israeli forces also detained four Palestinians in the Hebron district, including two siblings, aged 43 and 33, from the town of Dura, another from the town of Idna, and the fourth from Beit Awwa.

Israeli soldiers also arrested two Palestinians during a raid of Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and another one from the town of Biddo, northwest of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)