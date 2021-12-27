Israel to Double Number of Illegal Jewish Settlers in Golan Heights (VIDEO)

The Israeli government unanimously approved on Sunday a NIS1 billion ($317m) plan to increase the number of Jewish settlers in the occupied Golan Heights, Israeli media reported.

“This is our moment,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said, according to The Times of Israel, adding: “This is the moment of the Golan Heights. After long and static years in terms of the scope of the settlement, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights.”

הכירו את תוכנית המיליארד בגולן! בתוך חמש שנים נביא תנופה אדירה לרמת הגולן בתעסוקה, בחינוך, בתחבורה, בתשתיות והאנרגיה, כדי שעוד ועוד משפחות, ירצו להקים פה בית. לתוכנית המלאה >>https://t.co/cJcHijexjv pic.twitter.com/UG7K36QRKK — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 26, 2021

On his Twitter account, Bennet wrote: “We are making history in the Golan.”

His remarks came during a meeting for his government held on Sunday in the occupied Golan Heights.

The goal of the settlement plan is to boost the population in the Golan Heights between 2022 and 2025, which aims to increase the number of settlers to 100,000.

Bennett said: “Every knowledgeable person in the world understands that it is preferable to have Israeli heights (Golan Heights) that are quiet, flourishing and green as opposed to the alternative.”

“It doesn’t matter how many cabinet meetings are held on the Golan, it is occupied Syrian territory,” Arab MK Ahmad Tibi tweeted.

“All parts of the coalition are responsible for the decisions made during this cabinet meeting, as well as for the deepening of the settlements and the violence of settlers,” Tibi added.

