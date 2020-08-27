Israeli Forces Detain 13 Palestinians, Including Injured Teen, in West Bank

Israeli forces detained this morning 13 Palestinians, including an injured teen and four brothers, from various parts of the occupied West Bank, said the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli occupation forces rounded up six Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem. Two of them were identified as 17 years of age, including one who has sustained an injury in the foot after being shot by Israeli soldiers at the northern entrance of Bethlehem a week ago, said the PPS.

Palestinian Security Services’ Abuses Continue in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip – Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.

Torture and incarceration of minors..

The four others were identified as four brothers from Battir town, northwest of the city.

The Israeli military raided Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where soldiers ransacked several houses and detained one man.

PPS said the military raided Qarawet Bani Zeid village, northwest of Ramallah, and detained one person.

Israeli troops also conducted a raid in Beit Liqya town, southwest of Ramallah, where they rearrested a former prisoner.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli troops raided Qalqilia city, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

In Jerusalem district, Israeli troops conducted two separate raids in Biddu and Qatanna villages, northwest of Jerusalem, resulting in the detention of three men.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)