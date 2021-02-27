Israeli Forces Prevent Palestinian Worshippers from Reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces on Friday placed military barricades at the entrances of the Old City, obstructing Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque, Safa Press Agency reported.

According to a Safa Press Agency reporter, the Israeli forces prevented Palestinians from Israel and the occupied West Bank from entering the Old City.

Residents in Al-Issawiya held Friday prayers over the rubble of the al-Aqsa Mosque guard's home, demolished by israel a few days ago https://t.co/81yFTqHjst — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 26, 2021

The Israeli occupation forces stopped the Palestinian worshippers and inspected their ID cards, allowing very few to enter into the Old City and reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli forces, have started to enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque from all of its gates, unlike previously when they entered mainly through Al-Magharbeh Gate.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)