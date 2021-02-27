Israeli Forces Prevent Palestinian Worshippers from Reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque

A view of the Old City of Jerusalem. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces on Friday placed military barricades at the entrances of the Old City, obstructing Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque, Safa Press Agency reported.

According to a Safa Press Agency reporter, the Israeli forces prevented Palestinians from Israel and the occupied West Bank from entering the Old City.

The Israeli occupation forces stopped the Palestinian worshippers and inspected their ID cards, allowing very few to enter into the Old City and reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli forces, have started to enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque from all of its gates, unlike previously when they entered mainly through Al-Magharbeh Gate.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

