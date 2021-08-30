Israeli Forces Injure 18 Palestinians in Crackdown on Gaza Protests

At least 18 Palestinian demonstrators were wounded on Sunday night in an Israeli crackdown on demonstrations near the eastern fence of the northern Gazan city of Jabalia, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced in a statement.

One of the wounded Palestinians suffered moderate injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Kamal Adwan Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health, others suffered wounds on several parts of their bodies, while some endured suffocation due to the heavy firing of gas canisters by the Israeli occupation forces.

On Saturday, a group of Gazan youths began demonstrations in a different city across the besieged Gaza Strip each day, calling for the Israeli occupation to end its 15-year-long siege on the Gaza Strip.

By the end of the latest Israeli offensive on Gaza, between May 10 and 21, the Israeli occupation government tightened its siege and pledged with mediators, who mediated with the Palestinian resistance to end their response to the Israeli offensive, to gradually ease the siege.

However, the Israeli government has not yet permitted entry of many basic materials needed to reconstruct homes and infrastructure destroyed during the offensive.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)