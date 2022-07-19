Israeli Forces Detain 15 Palestinians, Including Journalist, Minor, in West Bank

July 19, 2022
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian minor in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW Page)

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 15 Palestinians during raids in the occupied territories, including a journalist and a minor, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the town of Deir Samet, southwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli soldiers broke into the home of the journalist Amer Abu Arafeh, 39, and detained him after searching and ransacking his home, according to Abu Arafeh’s brother Mohammad.

Soldiers also detained 16-year-old Omar Naim and his father Ahmad, during a raid of Zeita town, north of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Also in the north of the West Bank, soldiers raided the town of al-Yamoun and detained four people, including a man and his son, three others from the city of Nablus, and two more from Kufl Haris town, north of Salfit city.

Two Palestinians were also detained during raids of Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and Beit Jala town, west of Bethlehem.

In occupied East Jerusalem, soldiers detained a Palestinian during a raid of the Shufat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

