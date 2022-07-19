Israeli Forces Detain 15 Palestinians, Including Journalist, Minor, in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 15 Palestinians during raids in the occupied territories, including a journalist and a minor, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the town of Deir Samet, southwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli soldiers broke into the home of the journalist Amer Abu Arafeh, 39, and detained him after searching and ransacking his home, according to Abu Arafeh’s brother Mohammad.

Israeli occupation forces arrest a 14-year-old Palestinian kid from Tell, southwest of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/xa52XIk2u0 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 18, 2022

Soldiers also detained 16-year-old Omar Naim and his father Ahmad, during a raid of Zeita town, north of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Also in the north of the West Bank, soldiers raided the town of al-Yamoun and detained four people, including a man and his son, three others from the city of Nablus, and two more from Kufl Haris town, north of Salfit city.

Israeli occupation forces arrest the Palestinian ex-prisoner Jamal Al-Aqra’ after raiding his house in Nablus today and tampering with its contents. pic.twitter.com/ahAfzxmiU7 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 19, 2022

Two Palestinians were also detained during raids of Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and Beit Jala town, west of Bethlehem.

In occupied East Jerusalem, soldiers detained a Palestinian during a raid of the Shufat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)