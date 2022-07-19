Moroccan Activists Protest Visit of Israeli Army Chief

July 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Moroccan activists protest the visit of Israeli Army chief in Rabat. (Photo: via Lebanese News and Updates Tw page)

Dozens of human rights activists demonstrated in front of the Moroccan parliament building in the capital Rabat on Monday in protest at the visit of the Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation army, Aviv Kochavi, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The protest was called by the popular National Action Group for Palestine, which opposes the normalisation between Morocco and Israel. Demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the visit and normalization.

Kochavi arrived in Morocco as part of the framework to strengthen military and security cooperation between Tel Aviv and Rabat, which started to take shape in April 2020. He is expected to meet with senior officials in the military establishment in Morocco. This is the first public visit of its kind and will last three days.

According to the head of the Moroccan Observatory against Normalization, Ahmed Wehman, the protest represented “condemnation of the visit of the war criminal,” who, as he put it, “shed the blood of thousands of Lebanese and Arab Palestinians.”

Wehman told Anadolu news agency that Kochavi’s place “is in court so that justice can have its say with him, and he will be punished for what he has committed with his hands, which are stained with the blood of innocents.”

Israel and Morocco signed a security memorandum of understanding at the end of November last year during the visit of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to Rabat. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were resumed in December 2020 after a break of twenty years. Morocco froze relations following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada in 2000.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*