Nuseirat Crowned Palestine Handball Cup Champion

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite losing the second leg, Nuseirat Services is the new champion of the Palestine Handball Cup.

Nuseirat Services Club won the Palestine Handball Cup title, despite losing to Shabab ‘Azun Club 28-24 in the return match that brought the two teams together, on Saturday evening, at the Sa’ed Sayel Stadium, in Gaza.

Nuseirat Services benefited from the victory in the first leg with a score of 33-27, and the six-goal difference with ‘Azun, in spite of the latter’s dramatic attempts to turn the table in the return match.

The leading scorer for ‘Azun was Abdullah Sabah, with 12 goals, while the leading scorer for Nuseirat Services was Abdel Aziz Mosleh with 9 goals.

The final game was refereed by Awad Badir, Ghaith Nassif, Mikati Muhammad Jaber, and Khaled Haroun.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)