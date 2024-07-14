Deadly Strike on Displaced Gazans – Gallant Pledges to Continue Attacks on ‘Hamas Leaders’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israel Hayom daily claimed, without providing any evidence, that the main goal of the airstrike was to eliminate Mohammed Deif, commander-in-chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing.

Following Israel’s latest killing of at least 90 Palestinians in an airstrike on a camp housing the displaced families, Tel Aviv’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly instructed the army to continue targeted attacks on Hamas leaders and step up operational readiness in all “combat zones.”

In a security assessment meeting following the deadly strike on Al-Mawasi west of Khan Yunis on Saturday, Gallant ordered “the continuation of targeted operations against Hamas leaders and increased operational readiness in all combat zones,” the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Israeli state-run broadcasting authority.

The broadcast reportedly said the meeting was attended by Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet security service head Ronen Bar, and other senior security officials.

‘Ready for Any Scenario’

Gallant said in a post on X on Saturday, that at the end of “a situational assessment in my office with the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet and senior security officials, I expressed great appreciation for the ongoing activity of the IDF and the Shin Bet to eliminate senior Hamas officials.”

He added: “We continue the activity focused on thwarting the Hamas commanders, and increase alertness in all combat sectors – the security system is prepared and ready for any scenario.”

בתום הערכת מצב בלשכתי עם הרמטכ״ל, ראש השב״כ ובכירי מערכת הביטחון, הבעתי הערכה רבה על פעילות צה״ל ושב״כ לחיסול בכירי החמאס שנמשכת כל העת. אנו ממשיכים בפעילות הממוקדת לסיכול מפקדי החמאס, ומגבירים כוננות בכל גזרות הלחימה – מערכת הביטחון ערוכה ודרוכה לכל תרחיש. pic.twitter.com/pZlsZWBWCr — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 13, 2024

“It is estimated that there is a high likelihood that Deif was injured in the attack, but military officials are awaiting the outcome,” the paper said.

Israeli Army Radio claimed the attack targeted an “important figure” in Hamas, but with the outcome unknown, reported Anadolu.

‘Unfounded’ – Hamas

But Hamas said in a statement that Israeli media claims it targeted Deif are “unfounded.”

The movement added that the Israeli allegations are meant “to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre the (Israeli) occupation has committed.”

“The Mawasi Khan Younis massacre, which targeted an area crowded with more than 80,000 displaced people, is a clear confirmation by the Zionist government of its continuation of the genocide against our Palestinian people through the repeated and systematic targeting of unarmed civilians,” the statement also read.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,443 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,481 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)