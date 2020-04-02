Palestinian Shot by Israeli Forces near Nablus Succumbs to Wounds

A young Palestinian has died from wounds sustained three weeks ago when Israeli military forces opened fire on hundreds of people protesting against encroaching illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The 22-year-old, identified on Wednesday as Islam Dweikat, was shot on March 11 along the outskirts of Nablus, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, quoted a local official as saying he was shot by a rubber-coated bullet.

“Following his injury, Dweikat was moved to a couple of local hospitals, where he underwent several operations and stayed in a coma until he was pronounced dead this evening,” Wafa said.

#IOF clash with #Palestinian protesters who have been on an open ended vigil in Jabal Al Arma mountain, on the outskirt of Beita village in the West Bank , to protest Israeli attempts to take the mountain over from settlement purposes , yesterday #GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/pwThCqrhtK — ⵏⴰⵙⵜⵉⵜⵉ ⴽⴰⵔⵢⴰ ⴷⴻⵡⵉ 🇵🇸 (@Titi_6663) February 29, 2020

Mohammed Hamayel, 15, was also killed after being shot in the face by Israeli live fire on March 11, the ministry said at the time. At least 18 other Palestinians were wounded.

On March 11, scores of Israeli military vehicles stormed the area of Mount Al-‘Arma, also known in Arabic as Jabal al-‘Arma, on the outskirts of Beita town, near Nablus, and assaulted Palestinians who gathered atop the mountain to fend off an Israeli settlers’ attempt to seize it.

The confrontation left 93 people injured by Israeli live fire and rubber bullets.

Jabal al-‘Arma, which spreads over 250 dunums, is one of the most archeological sites in Nablus, and the highest peak in Beita.

According to historians, it has been inhabited since the early Bronze Age, about 3,200 years ago.

Such features make the mountain a prime target for Jewish settlers as colonial settlements are often positioned above water reserves, effectively stealing water as well as land.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)