Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Governor, Bans Him from Entering West Bank

The Israeli police detained on Monday the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith, at his home in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

After holding him for several hours, Israeli authorities handed him an order renewing an earlier ban on entering the West Bank for six months before releasing him.

The ban intends to prevent Ghaith from being in touch with Palestinian officials.

Ghaith has been banned from entering the West Bank for a total of three years and was detained 28 times.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)