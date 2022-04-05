Israeli Forces Detain Jerusalem Governor, Bans Him from Entering West Bank

April 5, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith has been arrested by Israel at least 17 times. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli police detained on Monday the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith, at his home in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

After holding him for several hours, Israeli authorities handed him an order renewing an earlier ban on entering the West Bank for six months before releasing him.

The ban intends to prevent Ghaith from being in touch with Palestinian officials.

Ghaith has been banned from entering the West Bank for a total of three years and was detained 28 times.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*