Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Teenager in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces last night detained a Palestinian minor after raiding his family’s home in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the West Bank, according to a local source.

Israeli soldiers raided and searched several homes in the town before detaining Bahaa Ra’ed Meqbel, 17 years old. He was moved to the illegal Jewish settlement of Karmi Tzour.

Join our editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo as they commemorate Palestinians' Prisoners Day in a live broadcast on… Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Saturday, April 11, 2020

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)