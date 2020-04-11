‘Love in the Time of Corona’: Palestinian Musician Doc Jazz Releases Latest Album

Inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s famous novel ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’, the talented singer-songwriter Doc Jazz has released his latest album “Love in the time of Corona”. He was nicknamed “Doctor Jazz” by his peers during his medical studies, because of his musical activities.

Currently, a dedicated surgeon, Doc Jazz continues to follow his musical passion on the side, garnering an increasing fanbase with his unique take on music.

His latest album is inspired by the current situations when the world is put on a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, describing the different expressions of love in these crucial times. In each of the 12 songs of the album, the artist manages to capture deep human emotions, that many people will be able to relate to.

“With this album, I want to tell people to focus on love as it is more important than anything else. The songs on the album deal with the various forms, aspects, and expressions of love. Most of these are summarized in the song ‘It Takes Love’, which elevates love to its most elevated, spiritual form”, states Doc Jazz.

His latest album is available on YouTube.

