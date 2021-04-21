Israeli Forces Detain Six Palestinians, Including Journalist, in West Bank

Israeli forces Wednesday dawn detained at least six Palestinians, including a journalist, from various parts of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

They said that Israeli forces rounded up 43-year-old journalist, Alaa al-Rimawi, after storming his house in the city of Ramallah.

Al-Rimawi works as a journalist for J-Media, which is a Palestinian media organization concerned with producing videos, photography and live broadcasting services for Palestinian events.

Al-Rimawi’s wife confirmed that her husband has started a hunger strike since the time of his detention.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian after breaking into and ransacking his house in Yatta city, south of Hebron.

They also re-arrested a former prisoner from Hebron city.

In Jerusalem district, the sources confirmed an Israeli military raid in al-Ram town, north of the city, where soldiers rounded up three Palestinians.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)