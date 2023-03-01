Young Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Gunfire in Jericho

A young Palestinian man succumbed to the wounds he sustained on Wednesday during an Israeli army assault on the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Mahmoud Jamal Hamdan, 22, died of the critical wounds he sustained earlier during the assault on the refugee camp.

Hamdan was injured and arrested along with five other people from one family.

Israel imposed a tight closure on the ancient city of Jericho following a shooting attack on a highway outside the city that left one Israeli settler dead. The Israeli army claimed that Hamdan was involved in the attack.

The refugee camp was the scene of another Israeli army assault last month, which ended in the shooting and killing of five Palestinians.

