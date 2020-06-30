Israeli Forces Detain Ten Palestinians in West Bank Raids

At least 10 Palestinians were detained today by Israeli forces during raids into multiple West bank districts, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Five Palestinians, including two brothers, were detained in Nahalin and Aida refugee camp, in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem.

Two Palestinian children were arrested during pre-dawn raids into the West Bank… #Palestinehttps://t.co/UbX8zgAm6r — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) June 30, 2020

Two others were detained in the towns of Dahrieyeh and Beit Kahel, in the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In the Jenin-area Arraba town in the northern West Bank, forces detained an ex-detainee and a 20-year-old youth who was nabbed late last night at a park.

Meanwhile, a 20-year old youth was detained in Beit Doqqo town, northwest of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)