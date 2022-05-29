Three Palestinians Injured in Israeli Military Raid in West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Sunday in the Israeli military raid of the Dheisha refugee camp, near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, according to a local medical source.

Israeli soldiers fired live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Three Palestinian students were murdered by Israeli occupation forces within a week in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/t8dct8bhJC — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 28, 2022

Sunday’s raid came amid tensions over a planned flag march by Jewish settlers to mark what they call the day of unifying Jerusalem, in reference to Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

Palestinians have termed the march as a provocation that could trigger a new wave of violence in the occupied territories.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)