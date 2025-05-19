Israeli Forces Disguised as Civilians Kill Commander, Fail to Retrieve Captives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ahmed Sarhan was killed in a direct clash with Israeli special forces, who failed to arrest him and launched dozens of airstrikes to secure their retreat.

At dawn on Monday, an Israeli special forces unit assassinated Ahmed Kamel Sarhan, a commander in the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, during a raid in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The brigades confirmed that Sarhan, who served as their special operations officer, was killed after engaging in a direct confrontation with Israeli forces.

They also stated that the Israeli operation aimed to capture him alive had failed.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the objective of the raid was to detain Sarhan and extract intelligence about Israeli captives in Gaza. However, the attempt reportedly did not succeed.

An Israeli Army Radio correspondent remarked on the operation, saying, “The raid in Khan Yunis failed to achieve its intended goal. There was no necessity to assassinate the target by risking a special forces unit—he could have been targeted from the air.”

Ahmad Kamel Sarhan was field-executed and his wife and children were kidnapped this morning by an undercover Israeli special unit which infiltrated a location in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/RKS7vXjkdx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 19, 2025

Details of the Raid

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli special forces infiltrated the Al-Katiba area disguised in civilian clothing and arrived in a private vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the unit stormed Sarhan’s home, executed him on site, detained his wife and children, and killed another child during their retreat.

To facilitate the withdrawal, Israeli aircraft launched over 40 airstrikes in a span of 40 minutes, supported by helicopter and tank fire.

The bombardment led to dozens of casualties and widespread destruction. Among the targeted sites were the tents of displaced Palestinians in central Khan Yunis and a pharmaceutical facility near the Nasser Medical Complex.

Al-Aqsa TV reported that Sarhan’s body was transferred to the Nasser Hospital.

In comments to Al-Jazeera, Muhannad Mustafa, a researcher specializing in Israeli affairs, said the raid in Khan Yunis is part of a pattern of failed Israeli attempts to recover captives through targeted or covert operations.

He noted that such missions have repeatedly exposed Israeli occupation forces to significant risks without achieving their stated objectives since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)