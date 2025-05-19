Scores Killed in Gaza as Israel Targets Khan Yunis, Shells Indonesian Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army escalated its assault on Gaza with over 30 air raids, direct attacks on hospitals, and a new ground incursion.

Israeli airstrikes on several areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday have killed at least 28 Palestinians. The occupation forces also continued targeting hospitals across the enclave.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli warplanes launched over 30 air raids on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, focusing on the city center.

The Nasser Medical Complex’s medicine warehouse was also struck. Medical sources reported that six people were killed in Khan Yunis, with dozens more injured and transferred to hospital.

In the north, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted displaced persons near Al-Faluja market, also according to Al Jazeera. Ambulance crews transported the dead and wounded to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Indonesian Hospital under Attack

In Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, Israeli forces fired directly at the Indonesian Hospital.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli bulldozers demolished the hospital’s northern wall. Medical sources said that 55 individuals—patients, medical staff, and displaced civilians—remain inside, trapped in worsening humanitarian conditions and unable to move safely due to the intensity of shelling.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has declared that all hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service.

A video posted by Dr. Saad Jameel showed a harrowing scene of a patient being evacuated from the Indonesian Hospital, dragged on a hospital bed through rubble and under the burning sun.

Escalation on the Ground

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the start of a new ground operation in multiple areas of Gaza as part of a new military operation, marking a further escalation in the ongoing war.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said that since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 53,339 Palestinians and wounded 121,034 others. Since the collapse of a ceasefire agreement on March 18, more than 3,200 people have been killed and nearly 9,000 injured, with tens of thousands forced to flee their homes once again.

Backed by the United States, Israel has continued its genocidal campaign in Gaza, resulting in over 174,000 Palestinians either killed or wounded—most of them women and children. More than 11,000 remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

(PC, AJA)