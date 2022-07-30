Israel to Close Six Palestinian Schools in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian school in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli authorities withdrew the licenses of six schools in occupied East Jerusalem for ‘glorifying’ resistance against Israel’s illegal occupation, The New Arab reported.

Israel’s Minister of Education, Yifat Shasha Biton, decided on Thursday to cancel the permanent operating licenses of the schools after finding alleged “dangerous incitement” in Palestinian curriculum textbooks, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education condemned Israel’s decision and called on the international community to intervene in order to stop it from being implemented.

The foreign ministry said the closures took place on “inconsistent” grounds adding that it was part of a project to erase Palestinian heritage from Jerusalem.

It accused Israel of attempting to impose the “colonial Israeli curriculum on native Jerusalemites”.

The ministry called on the international community, the US administration, and UNESCO to pressure Israel to stop the implementation of this decision immediately.

Last year, the Palestinian education ministry warned schools falling under pressure to embrace the Israeli curriculum in occupied East Jerusalem were threatening national identity.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

