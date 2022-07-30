Israel to Close Six Palestinian Schools in East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities withdrew the licenses of six schools in occupied East Jerusalem for ‘glorifying’ resistance against Israel’s illegal occupation, The New Arab reported.

Israel’s Minister of Education, Yifat Shasha Biton, decided on Thursday to cancel the permanent operating licenses of the schools after finding alleged “dangerous incitement” in Palestinian curriculum textbooks, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Ramzy Baroud: Palestinians’ battle for education is pivotal to their fight for freedom https://t.co/HPebOlcgQL pic.twitter.com/so4RsJJQEJ — IMEU (@theIMEU) October 23, 2018

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education condemned Israel’s decision and called on the international community to intervene in order to stop it from being implemented.

The foreign ministry said the closures took place on “inconsistent” grounds adding that it was part of a project to erase Palestinian heritage from Jerusalem.

It accused Israel of attempting to impose the “colonial Israeli curriculum on native Jerusalemites”.

Truly disgusting picture of a #Palestinian woman being kicked & pepper sprayed by invading squatters in her hometown #Jerusalem.Those who claim the #Palestinian curriculum incites Palestinians against #ApartheidIsrael should investigate the #Israeli & religious school curricula. pic.twitter.com/Jf1MZhWofO — Professor Kamel Hawwash بروفيسور كامل إسحق الحواش (@kamelhawwash) May 29, 2022

The ministry called on the international community, the US administration, and UNESCO to pressure Israel to stop the implementation of this decision immediately.

Last year, the Palestinian education ministry warned schools falling under pressure to embrace the Israeli curriculum in occupied East Jerusalem were threatening national identity.

