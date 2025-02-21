Israeli Forces Escalate West Bank Raids as Netanyahu and Katz Storm Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have expanded their military presence in the occupied West Bank, continuing a month-long offensive that has resulted in widespread destruction and displacement.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz toured the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, entering a Palestinian home after overseeing demolition and destruction operations.

During his raid, Netanyahu announced that he had ordered additional reinforcements in the West Bank, citing what Israeli authorities described as an attempted bombing of buses near Tel Aviv on Thursday.

“What we saw yesterday was an attempt to carry out mass serial attacks, which is very dangerous,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raided a civilian Palestinian house in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, which was turned into a military base after the family was forcibly expelled. pic.twitter.com/zl6YH1bmzk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 21, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Katz, who also stormed Tulkarm, stated that the bus explosions would not deter Israel’s military actions.

He confirmed that he had instructed the army to escalate operations against what he called “terrorism” in the West Bank.

Israeli forces subsequently deployed three additional military battalions to the region.

Israeli media reported that a Jewish citizen had been arrested on suspicion of transporting a Palestinian believed to be involved in planting the explosives.

The explosions, which occurred in the cities of Bat Yam and Holon near Tel Aviv, did not cause any casualties.

Destruction and Displacement in Tulkarm

Local sources told Al-Jazeera that Israeli military reinforcements arrived in Tulkarm from the western axis on the 26th day of the ongoing military operation in the city and its camp.

The Israeli army took control of a building in Tulkarm, converting it into a military outpost, while blocking vehicle movement near Thabet Thabet Hospital.

The Tulkarm camp has suffered extensive destruction, with Israeli bulldozers demolishing more than 14 homes and setting others on fire.

13-year-old Rimas Al-Amouri was killed by Israeli forces after being critically wounded. Her death brings the number of martyrs in Jenin to 27 as the ongoing Israeli aggression continues. pic.twitter.com/GoLVrIrnpr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 21, 2025

The occupation forces have also continued their offensive in the nearby Nur Shams camp for the 13th consecutive day, damaging Palestinian homes, shops, and infrastructure, including water, electricity, and communications networks.

On Friday, residents of Tulkarm buried Ahmed Awad, who succumbed to injuries sustained when an Israeli military vehicle struck him during the offensive. His wife was also seriously injured. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was driving at high speed against traffic in the middle of the city.

Children Killed in Jenin, Hebron

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Israeli forces shot and killed 13-year-old Rimas Amouri in Jenin refugee camp.

The child was critically wounded by a bullet that entered her abdomen and exited through her back. She was transported to Jenin Governmental Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Amouri’s killing brings the death toll in Jenin Governorate to 27 since the escalation began last month, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Later on Friday, Israeli occupation forces killed 11-year-old Ayman al-Haimoni in the Al-Ksara area, in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

PALESTINE CHRONICLE, WEST BANK: Israeli occupation forces killed 11-year-old Ayman al-Haimoni in the Al-Ksara area, in Hebron (Al-Khalil). pic.twitter.com/8q3OBELnzO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 21, 2025

Elsewhere, a Palestinian child was injured by rubber-coated bullets, and dozens of others suffered from tear gas inhalation during clashes with Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

In Qusra, south of Nablus, several Palestinians also suffered from tear gas exposure following a raid by Israeli troops.

For the past month, the Israeli army has carried out large-scale military operations across the West Bank, including in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas, and Nablus. The assaults have resulted in dozens of Palestinian casualties and displaced tens of thousands.

(PC, AJA)