Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Warns Israeli Excavations Could Cause the Collapse of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, Mohammad Hussein, warned on Monday that the ongoing excavations carried out by the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Elad settlement group near and under the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque could lead to its collapse, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Mufti said the IAA and Elad, working together in the same area, were removing soil, opening holes adjacent to the southern wall of the Mosque, and clearing the paths under it, which would lead to the weakening of the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque and eventually its collapse.

He added that these excavations are continuing and did not stop, but were recently increased to include multiple places at the same time, which warns of imminent danger to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the buildings adjacent to it.

At the same time, the Mufti condemned Israeli plans to register ownership of property in the vicinity of the Old City of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the name of Jewish settlers.

He called for an immediate end to the excavations, and to restrain the Israeli occupation from its blatant measures practiced against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)