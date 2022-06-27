Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Warns Israeli Excavations Could Cause the Collapse of Al-Aqsa Mosque

June 27, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli forces demolish historic stairway which leads to the Al-Aqsa Mosque's Lions' Gate. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, Mohammad Hussein, warned on Monday that the ongoing excavations carried out by the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Elad settlement group near and under the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque could lead to its collapse, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Mufti said the IAA and Elad, working together in the same area, were removing soil, opening holes adjacent to the southern wall of the Mosque, and clearing the paths under it, which would lead to the weakening of the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque and eventually its collapse.

He added that these excavations are continuing and did not stop, but were recently increased to include multiple places at the same time, which warns of imminent danger to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the buildings adjacent to it.

At the same time, the Mufti condemned Israeli plans to register ownership of property in the vicinity of the Old City of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the name of Jewish settlers.

He called for an immediate end to the excavations, and to restrain the Israeli occupation from its blatant measures practiced against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*