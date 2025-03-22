Israeli Forces Expand Raids in West Bank as Hamas Calls for Resistance

As Israeli forces escalate attacks across the West Bank, Hamas calls on Palestinians to intensify resistance and confront the occupation’s aggression.

Israeli occupation forces continued their incursions and violations across multiple areas in the northern occupied West Bank, on Saturday as Hamas urged Palestinians to escalate resistance efforts against ongoing Israeli aggression.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli forces ordered several families to evacuate their homes in the Muqata’a neighborhood of Tulkarm refugee camp, northwest of the West Bank, ahead of planned demolitions.

The head of the Tulkarm Popular Services Committee confirmed that new evacuation orders had been issued across several neighborhoods, warning that the occupation forces were demolishing entire residential blocks under the pretext of targeting specific homes. He also noted that Israeli forces are bombing buildings inside the camps daily, damaging dozens of homes.

⚡️JUST IN: Israeli forces raided a restaurant in Tulkarm, occupied West Bank, just before Iftar and detained a worker. pic.twitter.com/OGIBbCk2iQ — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 21, 2025

In Nablus, Israeli soldiers stormed Beit Furik, east of the city, firing indiscriminately at civilians, according to eyewitnesses. Soldiers also erected military checkpoints, searched passersby, and forced shop owners to close their businesses.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, Palestinian media sources reported that Israeli military vehicles raided the town of Al-Yamoun, west of the city.

Hamas Calls for Resistance

Amid intensifying Israeli assaults, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank to escalate resistance efforts and confront the occupation’s aggression.

In a statement, Hamas condemned Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Jenin—now in its third month—and its continued attacks in Tulkarm, describing them as part of a broader scheme of oppression.

The movement urged Palestinians and resistance factions to unite and called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, occupation forces and settlers have ramped up their attacks across the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

According to official Palestinian data, more than 937 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 7,000 injured, and 15,700 arrested.

Simultaneously, the Israeli assault on Gaza, ongoing since October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 162,000 Palestinians killed and wounded—mostly children and women—while more than 14,000 remain missing amid widespread destruction.

(PC, AJA)