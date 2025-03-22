Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Rocket Fire, Lebanon Condemns Escalation

Lebanon calls for de-escalation after Israeli airstrikes, while Hezbollah denies involvement in recent rocket fire toward northern Israel.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket fire on Metulla in northern Israel, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire in south Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned “attempts to drag Lebanon back into a cycle of violence,” while Foreign Minister Youssef Rjei told Al-Jazeera that Lebanon is not seeking escalation and is working to push Israel to stop its attacks.

In a statement, Hezbollah emphasized that it stands behind the Lebanese state in handling the latest developments, rejecting what it described as Israeli pretexts to justify ongoing attacks on Lebanon despite the ceasefire.

A senior Hezbollah source told Al-Jazeera that the group had informed Lebanese officials of its position, stressing that any operation it conducts will be publicly announced. The source also noted that Israel does not require a pretext to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Casualties reported after an Israeli airstrike targeted the center of Touline town in Nabatieh, South Lebanon. #Lebanon #IsraeliAirstrike #Nabatieh pic.twitter.com/d6fWTYEJXw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 22, 2025

President Aoun stated that the recent events in the south, along with the continuous attacks since February 18, constitute a violation of Lebanon’s security and a threat to its stability. He called on the Lebanese army and ceasefire monitoring authorities to closely track the situation and prevent any escalation.

Aoun also instructed Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal to implement necessary measures to protect civilians and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Saturday, the Israeli army carried out raids on several towns in southern Lebanon, claiming it was in response to five rockets fired from the area toward Metulla. This marks the first such incident since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect last November.

Risk of Renewed Conflict

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned that a resurgence of hostilities on the southern border would have dire consequences for Lebanon.

During a phone call with Defense Minister Michel Menassa, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that only the Lebanese state has the authority to decide matters of war and peace.

Salam also reached out to the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Representative for Lebanon, Hennis-Plasschaert, urging stronger international pressure on Israel to withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territory.

🚨For the first time in three months, five rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, with Israeli Army Radio claiming three were intercepted and two fell back into Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the vicinity of Yahmor in southern Lebanon. #Lebanon #Israel pic.twitter.com/IjItacgu3J — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 22, 2025

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for a formal investigation into the incident, stressing that Israel has violated UN Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement over 1,500 times, while Lebanon and its resistance forces have fully complied. He asserted that Israel stands to benefit the most from escalating tensions in the region.

Foreign Minister Rjei reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to de-escalation, stating that diplomatic efforts are underway to secure support from Arab and international allies to halt Israeli aggression. Al Jazeera reported that Rjei had contacted multiple foreign ministers to update them on Lebanon’s response.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that further escalation could have severe consequences for the region, calling on all parties to exercise restraint.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz threatened to expand military actions, stating that any attack on Metula would be met with strikes on Beirut, not just the launch sites in southern Lebanon. Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also vowed a forceful response to the rocket fire.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement reached with Hezbollah last November, carrying out military operations in Lebanon and delaying the withdrawal from five strategic hills along the Blue Line.

(PC, AJA)