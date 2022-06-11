Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Palestinian Farmers near Gaza

A Palestinian farmer walks through fields near Gaza’s eastern border, (Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, via Activestills.org)

Israeli soldiers on Saturday morning fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian farmers, at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli occupation soldiers, stationed at a watchtower east of Gaza City, fired several gas canisters at the farmers working on their farms east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

The farmers had to stop their work and leave their farms to avoid more aggression, pointing out to the Wafa reporter that there had been no clashes or other activities in the area.

Israeli occupation forces regularly attack Palestinian farmers working on their farms to maintain a wide buffer zone.

Sometimes, occupation forces spray toxic materials to damage crops and force the farmers away from their lands.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

