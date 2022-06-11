Russia ‘Strongly Condemns’ IsraelI Airstrike at Damascus Airport

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated on Friday that Russia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike at Damascus International Airport and calls on the Israeli side to “stop this vicious practice,” Russian media reported.

The Russian ministry stated that on June 10, the Israeli Air Force struck the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the target of the attack was Damascus International Airport.

Russia condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Damascus International Airport on Friday, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.#Russia | #Syriahttps://t.co/pXfRdcNplB — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 11, 2022

A statement on the ministry’s website expressed:

“We are compelled to reiterate that the ongoing Israeli shelling of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, in violation of the basic norms of international law, is absolutely unacceptable. We strongly condemn Israel’s provocative attack on the most important object of the Syrian civilian infrastructure.”

The Foreign Ministry stressed: “Such irresponsible actions create serious risks for international air traffic and put the lives of innocent people in real danger.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)